Man dies after vehicle crashes, hits tree in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man died after the vehicle he was driving hit a tree Wednesday night.
Police were called around 10:20 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 1200 block of Miller Store Road.
Police said an adult male driver was driving his vehicle when it went off the road and hit a tree.
Officers and emergency crews tried life-saving efforts on the driver but he died at the scene.
There were no other passengers in the vehicle. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
The Fatal Crash Team is still investigating the incident.