x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Virginia Beach

Man dies after vehicle crashes, hits tree in Virginia Beach

Police said an adult male driver was driving his vehicle when it went off the road and hit a tree in the 1200 block of Miller Store Road.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Blue flasher on the police car at night.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man died after the vehicle he was driving hit a tree Wednesday night.

Police were called around 10:20 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 1200 block of Miller Store Road.

Police said an adult male driver was driving his vehicle when it went off the road and hit a tree.

Officers and emergency crews tried life-saving efforts on the driver but he died at the scene.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Fatal Crash Team is still investigating the incident.