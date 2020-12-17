Man dies after vehicle crashes, hits tree in Virginia Beach

Police said an adult male driver was driving his vehicle when it went off the road and hit a tree in the 1200 block of Miller Store Road.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man died after the vehicle he was driving hit a tree Wednesday night.

Police were called around 10:20 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 1200 block of Miller Store Road.

Police said an adult male driver was driving his vehicle when it went off the road and hit a tree.

Officers and emergency crews tried life-saving efforts on the driver but he died at the scene.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.