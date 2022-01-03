Man dies after domestic related shooting in Virginia Beach, police say

When they arrived, they located the victim with multiple wounds inside a home. Despite attempts to help, he was declared dead at the scene.

A man was shot and killed in a domestic related shooting in Virginia Beach on March 11.

A statement from the City of Virginia Beach Police Department said that officers were made aware of a shooting on the 4800 block of Crystalline Place at 9:47 p.m.

When they arrived, they located the victim with multiple wounds inside a home. Despite attempts to help, he was declared dead at the scene.

He's been identified as Timothy Paul Talley III, 28, of California.

The male suspect was then found and taken into custody. He's been identified as Tyler L. Jenkins, 26, of Virginia Beach.

Jenkins faces the charges of Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.