Man dies after being hit by truck near Pungo area of Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach Police Department identified the man as 41-year-old Brian Baker. They said he was walking down Princess Anne Road.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man died after being hit by a truck near the Pungo area of Virginia Beach Sunday evening, police said.

It happened in the 800 block of Princess Anne Road and police responded around 6 p.m. The Virginia Beach Police Department identified the man as Brian Baker, 41.

Investigators think that a Chevrolet Silverado traveling south on Princess Anne Road hit Baker, who was walking north in the same lane.

Medics pronounced Baker dead where the crash happened.

The truck driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police say.