Man dies after being hit by truck near Pungo area of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man died after being hit by a truck near the Pungo area of Virginia Beach Sunday evening, police said.
It happened in the 800 block of Princess Anne Road and police responded around 6 p.m. The Virginia Beach Police Department identified the man as Brian Baker, 41.
Investigators think that a Chevrolet Silverado traveling south on Princess Anne Road hit Baker, who was walking north in the same lane.
Medics pronounced Baker dead where the crash happened.
The truck driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police say.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-4606 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or through P3 Tips.