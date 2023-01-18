Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Virginia Beach

The crash happened on the 3900 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m. on January 12.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man died after being struck by a vehicle in Virginia Beach, according to police.

The crash happened on the 3900 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m. on Jan. 12.

An investigation revealed that the man, who has been identified as Gregory Campbell, 60, was walking across westbound lanes of traffic when he was hit, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

He was taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.