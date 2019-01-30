VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man who was briefly admitted into Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office custody died at a hospital Wednesday morning.

Andrew Abram, 35, was sent to the Virginia Beach Correctional Center at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday after a judge denied him bond for a felony charge of violating his first offender status and a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear in court.

Abram was uncooperative with the arresting officer, sheriff's deputies, and medical staff.

Out of concern for his health and safety, the sheriff's office requested that he be taken to a hospital by Emergency Medical Services.

EMS took Abram to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital at 1:05 a.m. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead just before 4:00 a.m.

The incident is being investigated by the Virginia Beach Police Department and the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Professional Standards Office. The death has also been reported to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Authorities said they don't believe there was any foul play.