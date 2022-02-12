Man dies after motorcycle crash in Virginia Beach

According to a statement, police received the call at 2:33 a.m. that there was a crash at the entrance of westbound Interstate 264 from London Bridge Road.

Virginia State Police were on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash this morning in Virginia Beach.

According to a statement, police received the call at 2:33 a.m. that there was a crash at the entrance of westbound Interstate 264 from London Bridge Road.

The driver of a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was moving at a high speed when he lost control, ran off the road and hit a guardrail. He was ejected, but he died upon impact.

He's been identified as Berke Sendogan, 26, of Virginia Beach.

This is an ongoing investigation, Sendogan's family has been notified.