Virginia Beach

Man dies after motorcycle crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about motorcycle safety from May 2018. 

Virginia State Police were on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash this morning in Virginia Beach. 

According to a statement, police received the call at 2:33 a.m. that there was a crash at the entrance of westbound Interstate 264 from London Bridge Road. 

The driver of a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was moving at a high speed when he lost control, ran off the road and hit a guardrail. He was ejected, but he died upon impact. 

He's been identified as Berke Sendogan, 26, of Virginia Beach. 

This is an ongoing investigation, Sendogan's family has been notified. 

At this time, it is not known whether or not alcohol was a factor. 

