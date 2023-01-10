VBPD: Man dies after being struck by vehicle over the weekend

The crash happened on Laskin Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department responded to a fatal crash on January 8 involving a man who was walking in the road.

Police say they got a call about a vehicle that had hit a person on the 1400 block of Laskin Road shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries the next day. He's been identified as Keoni Kapoio, 34.

An investigation showed that Kapoio was walking in the roadway when he was hit. The driver stayed at the scene, and no charges are pending right now.