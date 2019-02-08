VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Norfolk man is facing a laundry list of charges after a police chase late Thursday night.

Virginia State Police tried stopping Ryan Michael Styron for reckless driving on the interstate around 10:30 p.m. When he didn't stop, the pursuit began. During the chase, police learned the SUV he was driving had been reported stolen.

The chase came to an end on Old Virginia Beach Road. Virginia Beach Police assisted the troopers in taking Styron into custody.

State Police said Styron is charged with reckless driving, grand larceny, and attempted capital murder of an officer, although they did not elaborate on the specific details surrounding that last charge. He also had an active warrant out for his arrest.

Styron is currently being held with no bond at the Virginia Beach City Jail.