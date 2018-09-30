VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Police are investigating a shooting where a man was found dead in a shopping center parking lot Sunday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the Kempsville Market Place Shopping Center parking lot, Officer J.M. Hlebinsky said in a news release.

The shopping center is at 4878 Princess Anne Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Hlebinsky said. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case, call Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip at P3tips.com.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC