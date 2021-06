Police said a man was found dead in the 500 block of Fountain Lake Drive. That's off of North Birdneck Road.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police is investigating a homicide early Friday morning.

Police said a man was found dead in the 500 block of Fountain Lake Drive. That's off of North Birdneck Road.

Police didn't release much information in a tweet that was sent sometime after 1 a.m.