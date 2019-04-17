VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Investigators have identified a man who was found dead inside a burning Virginia Beach house last month.

68-year-old Stanley Pawloski died early on March 28 after a fire broke out at a home in the 3200 block of Glastonbury Drive.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said a woman resident was outside the home when emergency crews arrived at the scene, who told firefighters someone was still inside.

Pawloski was found in a room above the garage, according to fire officials on-scene. That's also where firefighters believe the flames began.

The man was brought outside, where he was pronounced dead.

Virginia Beach Fire investigators are still waiting on the Medical Examiner's report to learn Pawloski's cause of death.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department determined the fire to be "accidental in nature" but are working to determine its exact cause.