Man found shot outside The Edge bar on Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach

The man is expected to be OK. Police are still canvassing the area for a suspect.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting at the Oceanfront late Sunday night.

The call came in around 11:25 p.m. of a gunshot wound in the 2100 block of Atlantic Avenue outside The Edge bar.

Officer found a man suffering from injuries not considered life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital.

At the scene, officers canvassed the area for a suspect, according to police. The incident is still being investigated by the department's Homicide Unit.