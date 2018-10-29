VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A Suffolk man was formally sentenced to life in prison, plus 99 years after he was found guilty of killing a friend and accomplice during a 2016 home invasion in Virginia Beach, as well as injuring a French exchange student.

Earlier this year, 28-year-old Garry Ta'sheen Hamlin was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, attempted robbery, malicious wounding, armed burglary, conspiracy, wearing a mask, and four counts of use of a firearm.

Prosecutors said Hamlin, Michael Scott, and Deandre Womack went to a home on 22nd Street on August 6, 2016, to commit a robbery. Womack, Scott, and Hamlin held two French exchange students at gunpoint and demanded their property.

Hamlin was found guilty of firing a gun, inadvertently hitting Scott in the head, killing him. The same bullet hit one of the exchange students, leaving a permanent scar.

A police officer on bike patrol saw Womack and Hamlin as they ran from the home. Investigators said Hamlin tossed a number of items including one exchange student's wallet and a .40 caliber pistol. Police caught Hamlin and found blood on his hands, shirt, and the gun.

Last year, Womack was found guilty for his role in the fatal shooting and robbery and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

After he was convicted in a trial, the jury recommended Hamlin receive a sentence of life plus 99 years, which the judge formally sentenced on Monday.

