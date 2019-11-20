VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A judge convicted and sentenced a registered sex offender to serve a year for obscene sexual display.
Walter Maiden is also banned from the Hilltop Shopping Center after police arrested him in September for masturbating in a parking lot.
Maiden is a registered sex offender in Louisiana. The State Sex Offender registry said a judge convicted him on child porn charges in 2012.
Chesapeake police arrested Maiden in August off of Greenbrier Parkway. He was charged with indecent exposure and performing a sex act on himself.
The Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said Maiden has noted his appeal.
