Man hurt in drive-by shooting in Virginia Beach

The drive-by shooting happened in the 5600 block of Blackpoole Lane. The victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police is investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person hurt Sunday.

The call of multiple shots came in after 2:34 p.m. in the 5900 block of Blackpoole Lane. Dispatch then received a call that an adult male with a gunshot wound was found in the 5800 block of Roxbury Place.

According to police, a suspect fired a gun from a vehicle at a man on Blackpoole Lane. The victim then went to a safer area on Roxbury Place.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.