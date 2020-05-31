Man hurt in shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Police found a man with a gunshot wound near the 2000 block of Pacific Avenue.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A call for a firearms violation led to police finding a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the Oceanfront overnight.

Police received the call around 12:22 a.m. Sunday of a firearms violation in the 2000 block of Pacific Avenue.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by EMS.

His injury is not considered to be life-threatening.

Police officials said homicide detectives are conducting the investigation.

There are no suspects at this time, and there is no threat to public safety.