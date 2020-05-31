Man hurt in shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A call for a firearms violation led to police finding a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the Oceanfront overnight.
Police received the call around 12:22 a.m. Sunday of a firearms violation in the 2000 block of Pacific Avenue.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by EMS.
His injury is not considered to be life-threatening.
Police officials said homicide detectives are conducting the investigation.
There are no suspects at this time, and there is no threat to public safety.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip via P3tips.com.