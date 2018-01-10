VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Norman Lee Mitchell, a 68-year-old man from Virginia Beach, was sentenced to life in prison with all but 20 years suspended for the continual sexual abuse of a child who was younger than 13.

Mitchell pleaded guilty in May after being interviewed by police multiple times and at first saying he didn't remember abusing the victim, but stating the victim was telling the truth. He later admitted to some of the sexual abuse.

Mitchell knew the victim for about six years. According to officials, the abuse took place over the course of six years.

The victim came forward about the abuse at 17 years old. According to officials, Mitchell told the victim, "It's our little secret."

Mitchell previously was convicted for three counts of Assault and Battery of a Family Member, four counts of Bad Checks, Assault, and Driving with a Revoked License.

The judge's sentence was above the high-end of Virginia State Sentencing Guidelines, which recommended a high of 11 years and 10 months to serve.

