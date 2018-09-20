Virginia Beach police said the man killed in Tuesday's officer-involved shooting was carrying a BB gun that resembled a 9mm pistol.

Michael James Murphy, 43, of Norfolk, was shot and killed by a police officer after they said he ran and then pointed a gun at them.

Police said Murphy's gun turned out to be a BB gun that resembled a Century Arms 9mm.

Additional details regarding Tuesday's Officer Involved Shootinghttps://t.co/3q4p1ykw9u pic.twitter.com/mdCUxwvdxb — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) September 20, 2018

The situation began at 1:38 a.m. at the Mayflower Apartments where witnesses reported a domestic assault.

One witness told emergency dispatch he saw a man assaulting a woman in an apartment hallway.

Murphy had a violent history with women, according to his ex-wife's family.

Police said one witness allegedly armed himself with a long gun and tried to stop the suspect from hurting the woman. Officers said that person did not fire his weapon.

After that, officers said Murphy ran from the apartment complex, crossing Pacific Avenue. A witness flagged officers down as they arrived on scene, telling them which way Murphy ran and that he was armed with a gun.

Officers found Murphy in the 300 block of 35th Street. According to Master Police Officer Linda Kuehn, officers gave orders to drop the weapon, but Murphy did not comply and instead allegedly pointed his gun at the officers.

Kuehn said one officer responded by shooting the suspect. Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are continuing the investigation to include retrieving surveillance video footage from surrounding businesses as well as the apartment complex, a news release said.

