Man killed in motorcycle crash on First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach Monday evening, police said.
The crash happened in front of Virginia Beach General Hospital. The call came in around 6:30 p.m.
According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, Francis Saunders, 69, was driving a small motorcycle north on First Colonial Road when an SUV exited a parking lot, causing the collision.
Saunders was seriously hurt and pronounced dead at the hospital. Police didn't say if the other driver was hurt or not.
The police department's traffic safety unit is investigating the crash. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to reach out to the police by calling 757-385-4606.