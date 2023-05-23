Man killed in motorcycle crash on First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach, police say

It happened in front of Virginia Beach General Hospital.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach Monday evening, police said.

The crash happened in front of Virginia Beach General Hospital. The call came in around 6:30 p.m.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, Francis Saunders, 69, was driving a small motorcycle north on First Colonial Road when an SUV exited a parking lot, causing the collision.

Saunders was seriously hurt and pronounced dead at the hospital. Police didn't say if the other driver was hurt or not.