Man killed in Virginia Beach was an active-duty Sailor; court documents outline rocky marriage last year

Christina Wang faces murder and gun charges in connection to her husband Calvin's death.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — 13News Now has learned the man found shot to death at a Virginia Beach condo was an active-duty Sailor.

Officials with the U.S. Navy confirmed Calvin Wang most recently served as a Chief Fire Controlman. They sent the following statement on Thursday:

“On July 17, 2023, Chief Fire Controlman (Aegis) Calvin Wang, an active-duty service member assigned to Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) Detachment Middle Atlantic, was found deceased in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and coworkers during this time. This loss is felt personally by the people who served with him and by our Navy as a whole. Each Sailor is an invaluable part of our team and he is sorely missed. Grief counseling services and support are available through the chain of command and local chaplain. An investigation by the Virginia Beach Police Department is currently ongoing. Please direct all additional questions to Virginia Beach Police Department.”

Calvin Wang's wife, Christina, is behind bars. She faces charges for his death.

Documents from Virginia Beach Circuit Court outline some past troubles in the relationship. Married since 2016, Calvin filed for divorce in July 2022 on grounds of adultery.

Calvin cited his wife's affair with another man. Paperwork also outlines conflicting accounts between attorneys. Christina's lawyer says Calvin "condoned" the adulterous acts, which is a claim Calvin's lawyer denies.

Court records also show the couple previously lived together in the Shell Cove neighborhood of Virginia Beach.

Christina's felony arrest warrants list that home as her current address.

On Monday afternoon, police responded just across the street at Lake Smith Condos. They say they found the body of Calvin, 37, with what looked like gunshot wounds. Neighbors off-camera told 13News Now that is where he lived.

Not long after responding to the condo unit, officers put Christina, 30, into custody on gun and murder charges.

Online court records list the offense date as July 15, meaning investigators have reason to believe the murder may have taken place two days before Christina's arrest.

Detectives are still piecing together their investigation, including trying to figure out a motive in this case.