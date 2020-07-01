VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man has pleaded guilty for fleeing the scene of a fatal car accident on New Year's Day 2018.

Tyeler Hutton pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run personal injury, possession of a firearm by a felon (non-violent within 10 years), and driving with a suspended operator's license - 3rd or subsequent offense.

Early on the morning of January 1, 2018, at the intersection of South Independence Boulevard and Bonney Road. Police said a white Dodge Durango driven by Hutton collided with a gray Ford Focus driven by 40-year-old Thomas Hitt.

Hutton fleed the scene, while Hitt was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died later that day.

Hutton is scheduled to be sentenced on April 6, 2020.