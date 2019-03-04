VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty Wednesday to his role in a double homicide.

Justin Rigby pleaded guilty to charges related to dealing drugs and conspiracy. He had also been charged with homicide, but prosecutors dropped it.

Police said that in 2018, Rigby and three other men robbed, shot, and killed two men in Virginia Beach. A woman was also shot, but lived.

The murders happened at Ocean Gate Apartments, near Naval Air Station Oceana.

Two other suspects in the case also had their charges downgraded, while the fourth suspect is still charged with murder.