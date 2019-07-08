VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter in connection with a May 2018 shooting that left one man dead.

Roger Carnell Yancy also pleaded guilty to shooting in the commission of a felony, Virginia Beach officials said.

Mark Burke, 41, of Virginia Beach, was shot to death on Old Post Road May 13, 2018.

Police arrested Yancy for the shooting, charging him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Officers said Yancy and Burke knew each other.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 18, 2019.

