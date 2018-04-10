VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The man who attacked a teenager at a sand soccer tournament has learned how much time he'll spend behind bars.

A judge on Thursday sentenced Jordan Grinnell to 12 months in jail, with all but 60 days suspended.

During the North American Sand Soccer Championship at the Oceanfront back in June, Grinnell rushed from the sidelines during a game and knocked a 14-year-old boy to the ground, punching him in the face.

This reportedly happened after the teen got into a fight with Grinnell's son.

On Thursday, Grinnell pleaded no contest to charges of assault and battery.

The only person to testify was the victim's mother, who said her son's face is still swollen from the injuries, and that he's afraid when he plays sand soccer.

Prosecutors said Grinnell will serve his 60 days on weekends beginning later this month. He also must be on good behavior for two years and have no contact with the victim, or his family.

© 2018 WVEC