NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A Georgia man was sentenced to over 15 years in prison on Wednesday for the armed robbery of two banks and a credit union.

According to court documents, 41-year-old Marquis Larosa Buckley robbed two Virginia Beach banks while armed with a fake bomb and a gun. At a Fulton Bank, Buckley stole $973, and at a PNC Bank, he stole $8404.

During the PNC Bank robbery, a teller placed a GPS device within in the money given to Buckley. The device allowed officers to locate Buckley and his co-conspirator as they were driving away from the robbery.

Buckley also robbed an SPE Federal Credit Union in State College, Pennsylvania, where he got away with $7,177.

The fake bomb and gun used during the robberies were to enhance Buckley's threats and to serve as a diversion for law enforcement while he made his escape.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC