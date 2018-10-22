VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A man was sentenced to 35 years in prison Monday, after he was convicted of a Virginia Beach robbery that turned deadly back in 2010.

Prosecutors said on the evening of December 19, 2010, 29-year-old Alex Thaddeus Jenkins and a co-conspirator robbed the Junior Market on S. Lynnhaven Road.

During the robbery, the two suspects took money from the register and from the cashier's purse, then pulled her around the store looking for the safe. A male customer came into the store and was immediately robbed at gunpoint as well.

According to the Commonwealth's Attorney, Jenkins took the man to a back room in the store where he kicked him, threw boxes at him, and pulled the trigger of his weapon, although it did not go off.

As this was going on, Jeannie Murphy walked into the store, went over to the cooler, and then approached the register to pay. Jenkins’ co-conspirator stood up from behind the counter and fired three times at Murphy as she tried to run out the front door, hitting her in the lower back and shoulder.

Murphy was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Following a trial earlier this year, Jenkins was found guilty of robbery (two counts), use of a firearm (two counts), and conspiracy.

Jenkins' co-defendant is awaiting trial for first-degree murder, robbery (two counts), use of a firearm (three counts), and conspiracy.

© 2018 WVEC