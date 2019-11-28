VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police Department said a man was seriously injured on Thanksgiving day because of an ATV crash.

Emergency Communications received a 911 call around noon about a single-vehicle crash in the 900 block of Old Cutler Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital.

RELATED: Local group serves up Thanksgiving meals for Virginia Beach firefighters

Police officers said this case remains under investigation by members of the Fatal Crash Team (FACT).

No other information has been released by the Virginia Beach Police Department. This is still a developing story.

RELATED: Buying fresh, local Thanksgiving dinner