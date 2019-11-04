VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A driver is seriously hurt after his car hit a light pole and landed in a ditch Thursday morning.

A Virginia Beach police officer was patrolling near the 800 block of London Bridge Road, when he heard the car crash around 2:12 p.m., according to a news release.

A 2010 Honda Accord was traveling southbound on London Bridge Road when the driver hit a light pole. The car landed upside down in a ditch.

Police said the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was extricated from the Accord by the fire department.

He is at a local hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating the accident, police said.

