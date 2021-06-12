Man seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on Shore Drive in Virginia Beach; Driver arrested

Virginia Beach police said Reece C. Sheppard, 20, is in custody following a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the 2900 block of Shore Dr. A man was seriously injured.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Detectives are investigating a vehicle crash that left a man seriously hurt overnight near the West Great Neck Road area.

Virginia Beach police said it received multiple calls on Saturday, June 12 around 12:39 a.m. about a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the 2900 block of Shore Drive. The witnesses told police that the vehicle left the scene.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was seriously injured. He was rushed to the hospital to be treated, there's no word on his condition at this time.

According to police, witnesses saw the driver accused of hitting the man, 20-year-old Reece Christian Sheppard from Virginia Beach, standing close by in the crowd surrounding the crash.

Officers said Sheppard was arrested and his vehicle was found parked nearby in a business area.

He is currently being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail facing multiple charges including the maiming of another resulting from driving under the influence, underage possession of alcohol and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.