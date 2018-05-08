VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., (WVEC) — A man was seriously injured after he was shot during a dispute Sunday morning, police said.

Around 2:26 a.m., dispatch received several calls of gunshots heard in the 300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard, a police news release said.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Police said the shooting happened during a "dispute between several individuals."

The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered life threatening.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is​ encouraged to call Crime Solvers at 1-888-562-5887. You can also submit a tip via P3tips.com.

