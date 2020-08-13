Man shoots himself after firing his gun during struggle with troopers in Virginia Beach

The suspect took out a firearm during a struggle with troopers and started shooting. He hit himself with one of the bullets. He died at the scene.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia State Police say a man died after he started shooting his weapon during a struggle with troopers after a vehicle pursuit late Wednesday night.

It was around 10:23 p.m., when a state trooper tried to stop a vehicle for reckless driving by speed, according to spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya.

The vehicle was traveling westbound on Interstate 264 at Newtown Road in Virginia Beach. The driver did not pull over and a pursuit was initiated.

The male driver exited the interstate and drove into the parking lot of Banbury Lake Village Apartments. That's off of Providence Road.

The driver hit a parked vehicle and then he got out and ran from the scene. Trooper were able to catch up to him. They attempted to take him into custody but a struggle ensued.

The suspect took out a firearm during the struggle and started shooting. He hit himself with one of the bullets.

State police began to first aid on the man and called for medical help.

The man died at the scene. His remain have been taken to the medical examiner's office in Norfolk, Anaya said in a news release.

No trooper fired their weapons during the incident. No troopers were injured.