VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man has been taken to the hospital after police say he was shot in an early-morning home invasion.

Virginia Beach Police say the shooting was called in shortly after 4:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Erskine Street. Arriving officers found a man at the residence with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say three to four men forced their way into the home from both the front and back entrances. All armed with guns, they demanded drugs from the victim.

They fled the scene after the shooting and are on the run at this time.

No other information was immediately available.