VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A man was shot in Virginia Beach early morning Sunday, police said on its Twitter page.

The shooting occurred in the 5500 block of Connie Lane.

VBPD actively investigating a gun shot wound case in the 5500 block of Connie Lane. One adult male victim is being treated for a non-life threatening injury. No suspect info at this time. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) August 19, 2018

Police said it is "actively investigating a gun shot wound case."

The man's injury isn't considered life threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time, police said.

