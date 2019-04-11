VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police raided a massage parlor in Virginia Beach in June, and a man involved was sentenced to 4 years in prison on Monday.

Police raided a massage parlor that was an alleged hub for sex trafficking. In total, four people were arrested.

In August, Tiehu Cai pleaded guilty to his charges of Maintain or Frequent Bawdy Place, Using Vehicle to Promote Prostitution, and Pander, Pimp or Receive Money from Prostitute. He was sentenced to four years in prison on November 4, 2019.

Officials said the Virginia State Sentencing Guidelines recommendation was for probation with no active incarceration, so this is significantly higher than that.

Homeland Security Investigations and Virginia Beach Police went through the business located in the 5200 block of Princess Anne Road in Kempsville in June.

RELATED: Ordinance drafted to address sexual activities at massage parlors in Gloucester County

RELATED: Two women sentenced, man pleads guilty in massage parlor raid

Tiehu Cai mug shot

Virginia Beach Police

In the Commonwealth's Statement of Facts, it claims Cai would pick up women from the bus station and take them back to his house, a family member’s house, or one of the parlors. From there, Cai or another female employee would train the women on how to give massages. They would be instructed to charge each massage $40. During the massage, the women would have the men turn onto their backs cover than in oil and begin to rub the inner thigh/groin area.

Court documents claim some women would ask, "'You want,' and point to the penis. Others would ask 'is this ok' as they attempted to rub the penis."

An additional $40 fee would be discussed, and once the money is exchanged the woman would perform sexual favors for the additional fee.

On several occasions between May 7, 2019, and June 11, 2019, members of the Virginia Beach Special Investigation Unit would pose as customers at several parlors.

Haihong Li and Wang Daoju have already been sentenced for their roles in the same case.