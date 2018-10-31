The FBI said the second man wanted in connection with a series of grocery store robberies in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake is now in custody.

Devonta Le Edward Doyle, 22, turned himself in to Virginia Beach Police Department on Tuesday, the Norfolk FBI office said.

The other suspect in the robbery cases — 19-year-old Darrius Anthony Heuser-Whitaker — was arrested Oct. 25 in Virginia Beach.

Doyle and Heuser-Whitaker are suspected of being involved in the following armed robberies:

Food Lion, 2544 Bainbridge Boulevard, Chesapeake, robbed 09/25/2018 at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Food Lion, 1920 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, robbed 09/29/2018 at approximately 11:00 p.m.

Harris Teeter, 5060 Ferrell Parkway, Virginia Beach, robbed 10/03/2018 at approximately 12:45 a.m. The store manager was shot during this incident.

