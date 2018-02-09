VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia Beach Police divers recovered the body of a missing canoer in Sherwood Lake on Monday.

The search began shortly after 3:30 p.m. in Sherwood Lake, off of Princess Anne Road on Sunday. Two people were canoeing on the lake when the boat started taking on water and capsized. One person made it to shore, but the other disappeared.

On Wednesday, police identified the deceased man as 30-year-old David Stuart Molloy Junior.

This case remains under investigation.

Virginia Beach EMS and EMS Marine Team, Virginia Beach Fire Department & Fire Boat and Virginia Beach Police assisted in the search.

Police say the victim's body has not been recovered. There is zero visibility under water. Crews will go back in about 45 minutes. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/jnjdVJYIkP — Ali Weatherton 13News Now (@13AliWeatherton) September 3, 2018

Joseph Barlow was sitting on his porch looking at the lake when he says he saw the canoe capsize and a man and a woman fell into the water.

“They started screaming for help. I ran downstairs and asked my wife to call the police and grabbed a paddleboard,” said Barlow. He was able to reach the woman and get her on his paddleboard, but the man had disappeared.

“Unfortunately, the gentleman was already underwater, and I couldn’t locate him. She was hanging on the canoe and I went back and picked her up and brought her in as police were arriving. I really feel bad I couldn’t have been there sooner for him,” said Barlow.

According to Barlow, the water is a filled-in burrow pit, so it’s not like a usual lake.

“I believe it’s about anywhere between 90 to 100 feet deep, so it’s a very deep body of water,” said Barlow.

Barlow said that no matter what the depth is, you must be careful when swimming, and it’s something the public should always keep in mind.

“Make sure they know that life jackets save lives for a very good reason, case in point,” said Barlow.

PHOTOS: Search for missing boater in Virginia Beach

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC