VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A man who stole an ambulance, crashed it and then had to be rescued was sentenced Monday for driving under the influence and grand theft.

Theodore Gasiorowski pleaded guilty earlier this year.

He was sentenced to 10 years for stealing the ambulance back in April, all of which was suspended. He was also sentenced to one year for misdemeanor DUI, which -- including time served -- means Gasiorowski will be released in November.

After his release, Gasiorowski will be on 10 years of good behavior and indefinite supervised probation. He has to pay the city for the ambulance, paying $100 a month.

The ambulance costs $300,000 but at a payment of $100 a month, Gasiorowski would not be able to pay it all back, so the city is settling to recoup $150,000 of the cost.

13News Now

According to a case summary admitted into evidence, Gasiorowski's blood-alcohol content was between 0.24 and 0.27 after the April crash. That's about three times the legal limit.

Gasiorowski said he doesn't remember going to the hospital in Virginia Beach, where surveillance video captured him taking a running ambulance after personnel rushed a patient inside.

The ambulance was found four miles from the hospital, lying on its roof with Gasiorowski trapped inside.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

