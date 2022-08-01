Man with amnesia missing from Virginia Beach

According to VBPD, Shawn Post has short-term memory loss and confusion due to a recent brain surgery.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police were searching for a missing, endangered man with amnesia Monday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, Shawn Post has short-term memory loss and confusion due to a recent brain surgery.

He is supposed to be on life-saving medications and under constant care due to his condition.

Police said Post was last seen Monday at 7:40 a.m. at his home in the 2700 block of Renaissance Way.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jean shorts and carrying a red, Nintendo backpack. The department says he's about 5'10" tall, weighs 120 lbs and has brown and gray hair.