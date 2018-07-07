VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., (WVEC) -- Marine Corps veteran Shane Stephens returned to Virginia Beach on Saturday.

Seven months ago, Stephens completed his first 222-mile walk from Camp Lejeune, N.C. to Virginia Beach.

He committed to the 222-mile walk again — but this year his journey ends at the YMCA JT’s Camp Grom.

Camp Grom is a day retreat developed especially for wounded veterans and their families, the families of fallen war heroes and children and adults with differing abilities.

END 22 was started by Virginia Beach resident, Bill “Chico” Ciccone after his son, Sgt. James Ciccone took his own life following a combat deployment in Iraq.

Stephens set out on foot from Camp Lejeune on June 28 and arrived at Camp Grom sometime between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 7.

