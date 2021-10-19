Marlin Bay developers pull their proposal for 200-unit apartment complex on Shore Drive

It's a reason to rejoice for some homeowners in the Ocean Park area of Virginia Beach. However, the urge to build some sort of development is still very much alive.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some homeowners in the Ocean Park section of Virginia Beach get some good news.

Developers of the Marlin Bay project requested to withdraw their proposals to build a 200-unit apartment complex on Shore Drive.

City Council voted Tuesday to let the developers withdraw their plans.

Some people who live along Shore Drive, including the Ocean Park Civic League, voiced opposition to the project.

"We are encouraged to work with the developers and owners to work on a project that'll be a win-win for all of us," said Daniel Murphy, president of the civic league.

Attorney for the developers, Lisa Murphy, told 13News Now they withdrew in an effort to hit the "reset button."

Like the civic league, they look forward to meeting with the community to come up with another project.