VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — According to newly released court documents, Virginia Beach police investigated a massage parlor on Shore Drive.

The documents said someone told Special Investigations about an illegal massage complaint about “Sunrise Spa” in the Cape Henry Center shopping complex.

The person said that they found “Sunrise Spa” on a sexual website and that it’s address and phone number were listed along with an advertisement about exchanging sexual acts for money.

According to documents, the Virginia State Corporation Commission revealed that the owner and manager of “Sunrise Spa” was charged with prostitution in the city of Henrico in 2018, while inside a massage parlor.

Business owner, Dee Polimine said she wasn’t surprised by the allegations because the parlor was always open.

“We've noticed it and always been a little suspect because of the outside, there’s a sign that says ‘ring the door after dark.’ It seems to be early in the morning or later in the evenings, after dark when people go in,” said Polimine.

On October 22, an undercover detective with Virginia Beach police conducted an undercover operation at the massage parlor. Documents show that the agent made an agreement for a half-hour massage for $40.

During the massage, an agreement was made between the woman and the agent for $40 dollars of recorded city funds in exchange for a sex act.

Documents state that when the woman went to begin, the detective told her he had to leave due to an emergency.

Polimine said she wasn’t shocked about what investigators discovered.

"I do question what kind of massages they give there because it is being talked about,” said Polimine.

The detective then got a search warrant for the phones and computers at the business to look for the parlor's possible clients, prostitutes, pimps and money logs.

Lan Shi, 38, was charged with prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place and 34-year-old Xu Mei Yuan was charged with two counts of an illegal massage.