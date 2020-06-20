Massive donation drive underway at Grace Bible Church in Virginia Beach

Grace Bible Church hosted a free supplies drive-through event for those in need.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach church is hosting a massive donation effort, organized as a contact-free, drive-through.

At Grace Bible Church, volunteers are giving away everything from free groceries to free coronavirus testing.

"We're hoping to bless about 2,000 families today," said Matt Breitenberg, the executive pastor of Grace Bible Church said.

"Jesus calls us to love our neighbors, care for our neighbors and that's why we're here."

There is a lot available to pick up: non-perishable food, face masks, toilet paper, diapers, and books for kids.

It's a partnership between the church, the United Way of South Hampton Roads, and nonprofit group Operation Blessing.

Dan Moore, the director of church partnerships and ministry support or Operation Blessing said his group has helped millions of people during the pandemic and today's showing proves there's still a lot of people who need help.

"A little after eight o'clock this morning, we had cars starting to line up, and by 8:15 there was more cars," Moore said. "The need is really great."

Organizers said they wanted to help the community recover from "the devastating impacts" of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vice president of corporate social responsibility and marketing for United Way of South Hampton Roads. Kelsey Mohring said LaSelecta Radio help coordinate free COVID-19 testing.

"They got us connected to the Virginia Department of Health and so they're out here today to offer COVID testing," she said.

Organizers called it a comprehensive drive-through for neighbors in need. They said, they understand it's a difficult time for a lot of people, so they want to help.

"Our community is deeply affected and it's happening in different ways with different people," Breitenberg said. "There's lots of unemployment, lots of need, so we want to care for the people who have those needs."

The event is at Grace Bible Church located at 2956 Ansol Lane in Virginia Beach, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone receiving supplies will remain in their vehicle and drive through the stations to pick up donations and get tested for coronavirus.

Supplies are available on a first-come, first-served basis and the event is open to anyone who has a need.