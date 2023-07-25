Massive fire that burnt down several Oceanfront businesses was accidental, Virginia Beach officials say

The fire began in the void space between the roof and the building, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The fire at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront that left several businesses destroyed earlier this month was accidental, officials said Tuesday morning.

While the direct cause of the fire hasn't been determined, the origin was found to be within the void space just below the roof of the building, which runs the whole length of the structure, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department (VBFD).

The fire on July 11 badly damaged the T-Shirt Factory, the Maple Tree Pancake & Waffle House, King of the Sea Restaurant, and Lyfestyle Meals. All occupants were accounted for and safe, but the severity of the damage is hitting businesses hard.

The determination of the fire's origin was reached in a joint effort with insurance investigators.