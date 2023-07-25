x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia Beach

Massive fire that burnt down several Oceanfront businesses was accidental, Virginia Beach officials say

The fire began in the void space between the roof and the building, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.
Credit: 13News Now

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The fire at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront that left several businesses destroyed earlier this month was accidental, officials said Tuesday morning.

While the direct cause of the fire hasn't been determined, the origin was found to be within the void space just below the roof of the building, which runs the whole length of the structure, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department (VBFD).

The fire on July 11 badly damaged the T-Shirt Factory, the Maple Tree Pancake & Waffle House, King of the Sea Restaurant, and Lyfestyle Meals.  All occupants were accounted for and safe, but the severity of the damage is hitting businesses hard. 

READ MORE: What we know about the large Virginia Beach Oceanfront fire

The determination of the fire's origin was reached in a joint effort with insurance investigators.

"The direct cause of the incident is undetermined and is being classified as accidental. Clean-up and future plans for the site are the direct responsibility of the property owners," the VBFD wrote in a news release.

More Videos

In Other News

A person has barricaded themself in a Virginia Beach Vibe district home

Before You Leave, Check This Out