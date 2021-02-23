Massive mobile food pantry in Virginia Beach helps people in need

Organizers said many of the people who have food insecurities are seeking help for the first time.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — City leaders are making sure families have enough food to put on the table during the pandemic.

The City of Virginia Beach partnered with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to hand out 2,000 boxes of food on Tuesday. It all took place in the parking lot of the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

“Food insecurity has grown tenfold. We’ve seen the need to address the hunger in our community is at an exponential rate,” explained Bob Latvis with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

Latvis said, “Neighbors taking care of neighbors is what we are seeing in this Virginia Beach distribution. It’s very touching. It’s very heartwarming.”

The food for many more is more than just for comfort. It’s filling the stomachs and hearts of people who need it.

“Just financially, even going to the grocery store sometimes we are short, lack of money, lack of food stamps making it through the end of the month,” explained Marilyn Macedo.

Macedo said the boxes of free food are a big help. In them, meat, chicken, fruits and vegetables and much more.

She said, “I’m grateful just to know tomorrow is not a day that we have to worry about food.”

Organizers hope to hold more mobile food pantry’s in the future.