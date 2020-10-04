Kindergarten teacher in Virginia Beach surprises students with Math-themed Easter egg hunt in their yards

Children aren't in their classrooms because of COVID-19, but a teacher at Centerville Elementary School made sure students were able to enjoy a favorite activity.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Classrooms aren't filled with students because of COVID-19, and we won't be seeing bunches of children running around yards or fields looking for Easter eggs.

A teacher wasn't about to let that stop her from sharing one of her favorite activities with her Kindergarten class. The coronavirus pandemic just meant she'd have to do things differently, and it made for a great surprise.

Five-year-old Oliver Buckbee and his family opened their front door and found Easter eggs scattered across their yard.

There was a note on their porch from Victoria Zano. She's Oliver's teacher at Centerville Elementary School.

The note included directions from Zano:

I left you with 20 math eggs. I hid them around your house. This was one of many activities I didn't want you to miss out on. You must solve the problem on the egg before you find the next one. Have fun!

Oliver's mother, Irene, said each time Oliver solved a Math problem he got a piece of candy as a reward.

Irene said Oliver was so happy to see the eggs in the yard, but what may have made him happier was catching Zano in her car as she drove way.

Irene said Oliver yelled, "I love you Ms. Zano!"