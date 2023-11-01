Judge orders mediation process in Donovon Lynch settlement agreement: Court documents

A "settlement conference" must take place before February 17, per a judge's order.

NORFOLK, Va. — New federal court filings show a judge has ordered the scheduling of a "settlement conference" before a private mediator for all parties involved in the Donovon Lynch wrongful death settlement agreement.

In 2021, a Virginia Beach Police Officer shot and killed 25-year-old Donovon at the Oceanfront.

Weeks after attorneys on both sides announced a $3 million settlement, Donovon's father, Wayne Lynch made a surprise announcement. He fired case attorney and former Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax, stalling the completion of the agreement.

Court filings in late December reveal concerns that Lynch's Estate attorney Jeffrey Reichert was interfering with the settlement's completion, by telling Wayne not to sign the full agreement.

Additional documents in the days following show a back and forth between Wayne and his legal representation over which exact settlement agreement was sent to attorneys for the City of Virginia Beach and the officer who shot and killed Donovon.

Now, a judge has ordered the scheduling of this mediation conference to take place before February 17.

"Trial counsel shall appear at any settlement conference with the party or parties whom they represent," it reads.

Additionally, the judge says the court is deferring a ruling on a previously filed "joint motion" to enforce the settlement's agreement until after the mediation.