Pop-up coffee shop, Mello Beans Beach House, opens permanent location in Sandbridge

Mello Beans Beach House serves hot or cold cups of joe with both a good jolt of caffeine and chill vibes.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A coffee shop that once was a pop-up now has a permanent location in Sandbridge. Mello Beans Beach House is officially open for business as a brick-and-mortar.

Manager Dani Gonzales said Mello Beans started as a mobile truck during the pandemic's peak, so people could get both a good cup of coffee and some socialization.

"So we're really all chill and mellow," Gonzales said with a smile. The shop encompasses the word "Mellow" while giving you your caffeine fix.

Gonzales said the mobile truck operated and still operates, but the new permanent location feels more like a home. She also said finding ways to incorporate any and everything local is vital to them.

"We get all of our beans from Costa Rica and Guatemala, and we have a local roaster roast them," Gonzales said.

Inside, you will find local art, event details, and pastries and goodies to grab if you want a bite.

A good number of customers are likely coming for a coffee fix. Mello Beans serves drip coffee, house lattes, cold brews, kombucha, hop water, Italian sodas and more.

"So, I really love our traditional drip coffee," Gonzales said. For those who want a latte? "I would recommend our Mello Bee latte. It's honey and lavender."

Our 13News Now crew tried the Arctic Monkey latte and an Italian Soda. The Italian Soda was refreshing and unique in a coffee shop. The Arctic Monkey mixes chocolate and banana. It's sweet but delicious, and tastes more like a dessert than a coffee.

If you are looking to add more of a local flare to your order, you can try their Sandbridge or False Cape lattes.

"The Sandbridge is vanilla and white chocolate, and the False Cape is dark chocolate and white chocolate," Gonzales said.

They care about their coffee, but they also care about the planet too.

"We try to leave the smallest footprint we could," Gonzales said. "So, everything is compostable, natural, organic, and local."

If you look at their merch, you'll see it too. They sell recycled tote bags made from coffee bean bags.

Sandbridge won't be the only place to grab a cup of joe this fall. They partnered with Scope Arena for upcoming concerts and events. Their mobile van is also at the Sandbridge Farmer's Market, and in Pungo, you can find them at Cullipher Farms.