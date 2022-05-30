A Memorial Day Weekend to remember for Virginia Beach business owners

Virginia Beach business owners saw a spike in customers taking advantage of Memorial Day weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Huge crowds took to Virginia Beach's Oceanfront over the Memorial Day Weekend. It's a positive sign for business owners after adapting to the struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors and locals alike went to the beach and then headed to restaurants and bars for live music and drinks.

“A lot more people than I thought was going be," said Ashleigh Daugherty.

Ashleigh Daugherty and her husband, Luke Daugherty, are from Virginia Beach. The couple said they are noticing a different atmosphere compared to previous holidays during the pandemic.

“I feel like the whole public morale is up. Everybody seems happier. It’s kind of getting back into the grove of normality," said Luke Daugherty.

Business owners are also seeing more people fill their restaurants.

Eric Emerson is the director of operations for The Shack and Watermans Surfside Grille and Chix on the Beach.

“I always compare year to year over year and this year, Memorial Day Weekend has been great. We served a lot of lunches and dinners all weekend," said Emerson.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer said the summer looks bright for business owners, despite losing major festivals such as the Patriotic Festival and Something in the Water.

“We’re going to be a welcoming community. We're going to devise more things of interest for people to do when they come to the Oceanfront," said Mayor Dyer.