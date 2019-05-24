VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s one of the largest cockfighting cases in Virginia Beach.

It started in July of 2018 when animal control showed up to a home on Dam Neck Road for a report of two stray dogs in the area.

They found the dogs, but also discovered something bigger when an officer found 230 chickens kept in huts and pens. The animals and setup all belonged to Emmannuel Garcia.

After animal control searched his home, they found evidence of what they claimed as proof of cockfighting.



Meghan Conti, a supervisor for Virginia Beach Animal Control, said the discovery was a shock.

“It’s not very often... I've been in this profession since 2004 and this is the first large-scale cockfighting case that we have had in Virginia Beach,” said Conti.

Court documents showed Garcia and another man, Rolando Geronimo, face a long list of charges. Both are accused of engaging in animal fighting. Garcia faces charges for raising and selling the animals to fight.

Geronimo waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Friday.

When Garcia faced the judge for his preliminary hearing, animal control officers showed pictures of what they found on his property. They were things like huts, blades, and a garage with wooden roosts on the wall, which they said is known as the place where roosters typically stand before a fight. Animal control also showed several pictures of Garcia's roosters, which showed their physical features were altered for reasons used in cockfighting.

Travis Smith, the animal control officer who made the discovery on Garcia’s property said back in July of 2018, Garcia showed him several cell phone videos on his phone. They showed his roosters fighting inside of what Smith said, appeared to be the garage of Garcia’s home.



The videos have yet to be presented in court.

Richard Doummar, Garcia’s lawyer said his client was not fighting roosters. Doummar said Garcia was only breeding them, with the end goal of selling them and shipping them to the Philippines.

"My client maintains his innocence," said Doummar.

Both cases will continue in front of a grand jury.



The 230 chickens were signed over to animal control. Conti said the roosters were euthanized, but all of the hens were adopted into new homes.



