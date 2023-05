The concert is set for June 17 at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This year's Z104 Shaffest is set to include some big names like Method Man and Redman, among others.

Other performers announced so far are Toosii and BIA. The concert is set for June 17 at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

The amphitheater announced tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. Presale tickets will be available Wednesday at 10 a.m.